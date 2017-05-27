- Above is the latest ROH Women of Honor match featuring Kelly Klein and Jynx. Before the match we see appearances by Mandy Leon and Deonna Purrazzo. Getting back to the match, Klein makes quick work of Jynx via a Fujiwara Armbar.
Non-Tournament Matches
* El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. ACH & Hirai Kawato
* Shota Umino, Tiger Mask & Tomoyuki Oka def. Katsuya Kitamura, Tetsuhiro Yagi & Volador Jr.
* Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Yujiro Takahashi def. War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe) & David Finlay
* BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito def. Juice Robinson, KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi & Satoshi Kojima
Tournament Matches (Block A)
* Taichi def. Marty Scurll
* Ricochet def. Jushin Thunder Liger
* Hiromu Takahashi def. TAKA Michinoku
* Will Ospreay def. Dragon Lee
Here are the standings after night eight:
Block A
Will Ospreay 8
Dragon Lee 6
Marty Scurll 6
Ricochet 6
Taichi 6
Hiromu Takahashi 6
Taka Michinoku 2
Jushin Thunder Liger 0
Block B
El Desperado 6
Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6
Ryusuke Taguchi 4
Tiger Mask IV 4
ACH 4
Volador Jr. 4
Kushida 2
Bushi 2
- Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks took to Twitter to talk about how far the team has come in seven years. The duo will be taking on Roppongi Vice for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship at NJPW's Dominion event on June 11.
7 years ago, I couldn't buy myself lunch. Yesterday, I moved into a giant house.— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) May 26, 2017
