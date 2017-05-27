- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring "Brawls in the Crowd." The video includes Sasha Banks defeating Charlotte, John Cena giving Edge a running bulldog off the steps, and Seth Rollins diving out of the stands.

David Otunga will be making his return on the Extreme Rules Kickoff panel, alongside Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg. Otunga has been off TV for the last six weeks due to filming a movie.

- Rolling Stone ran an article on how Brock Lesnar helped give country/folk singer, Colter Wall, a boost thanks to Lesnar's mention of the singer during a Stone Cold Podcast in 2015. Lesnar's support has brought in a whole new group of fans to the singer's music and Wall spoke on meeting the WWE Universal Champion:

"I got an email one day that said, 'Hey, it's Brock Lesnar.' I was like, 'Sure, sure.' But sure enough, it was him. He said he liked my music and would like to meet me. I went out to his farm, hung out, talked and played some music for him. He has been a huge supporter ever since."

