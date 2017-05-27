- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring "Brawls in the Crowd." The video includes Sasha Banks defeating Charlotte, John Cena giving Edge a running bulldog off the steps, and Seth Rollins diving out of the stands.
- Rolling Stone ran an article on how Brock Lesnar helped give country/folk singer, Colter Wall, a boost thanks to Lesnar's mention of the singer during a Stone Cold Podcast in 2015. Lesnar's support has brought in a whole new group of fans to the singer's music and Wall spoke on meeting the WWE Universal Champion:
"I got an email one day that said, 'Hey, it's Brock Lesnar.' I was like, 'Sure, sure.' But sure enough, it was him. He said he liked my music and would like to meet me. I went out to his farm, hung out, talked and played some music for him. He has been a huge supporter ever since."
