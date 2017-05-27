- Above is slow motion video from this week's WWE SmackDown main event, which saw AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.

- A new "Table For 3" with Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes will premiere on the WWE Network this coming Monday after RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

"Old grudges are settled when the creative and controversial Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, and Michael Hayes gather for the first time ever!"

- Speaking of Bischoff, he turns 62 years old today while Natalya turns 35. Sasha Banks tweeted the following happy birthday wishes to the third generation Superstar:

Happy Birthday to my Favorite Babygirl! @NatbyNature she's The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be! #YouGuys pic.twitter.com/2OnE2NtsnI — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 27, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.