- Above, Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship win. Kelley goes through responses by Heath Slater, The Singh Brothers, and YouTube Personality, Lilly Singh.
- Yesterday, at a Columbus Clippers baseball game, a hot dog mascot race started and then stopped when two of the hot dogs turned on the third with some wrestling moves, including a People's Elbow. As one of the hot dogs (who turned on his partner) was headed for the finish line, Jerry Lawler landed a clothesline, putting down the mascot. You can see how it happened in the video below.
What happens when baseball, a hot dog race, "The King" @JerryLawler, and @TheRock's finishing move mix together??— Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) May 27, 2017
Awesomeness. That's what. pic.twitter.com/UKa9q5Nxm4
