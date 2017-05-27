- Above is video of the Groom (Bidemi) doing his best Rock impression as he walked down the aisle - to the WWE Superstar's theme - for his wedding. The video was published nearly two years ago, but it started to make the rounds recently, catching The Rock's eye on Twitter.

Check this out. AWESOME. (this is also how I saunter around the house after a few drinks;). Congrats brotha to you and the lovely bride ???? ?? https://t.co/ovtrK9T10b — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 27, 2017

- WWE posted an article, Forever Young: The life and times of Johnnie Mae Young, which looks back at her younger days, how she got into pro wrestling, and her influence on wrestling. The upcoming 32-competitor women's tournament will be called The Mae Young Classic.

- On Twitter, Tyler Breeze made note that there looks to be demand for some Breezango merchandise. Currently on WWE Shop, Fandango and Breeze have zero pieces of merchandise, as a team or individually. Thanks to their recent feud with The Usos and "The Fashion Files," Breezango has become a hit with fans. They've also received praise from Rolling Stone.

From what I can gather... people are demanding Breezango shirts.... — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) May 24, 2017

