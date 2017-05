- Nikki Bella posted the above video on her YouTube channel featuring her appearance on KTVK Phoenix. Nikki reveals being inspired by Maria Shriver and how she wants to be like her and speak like her and motivate people like she does. Nikki says that she always wanted to empower women, and walk the talk.

- Former WCW Executive Vice-President and former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff turns 62 today. WWE Superstar Natalya is celebrating her 35th birthday as well.

- The Huffington Post created the video below looking at The Rock's career from WWE to Hollywood:

