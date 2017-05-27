Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Himanshu D for sending in these photos of the set for the upcoming Impact Wrestling tapings at Reliance MediaWorks Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai, which were posted earlier this afternoon on our Instagram and Twitter accounts:
Photo from today's Impact Wrestling tapings at Reliance MediaWorks Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai. Thanks to Himanshu D pic.twitter.com/Ekua25o8Bm— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 27, 2017
Another pic from today's Impact Wrestling tapings at Reliance MediaWorks Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai. Thanks to Himanshu D pic.twitter.com/9qjt63guvL— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 27, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.