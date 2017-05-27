- WWE posted the preview above of The Rock's Baywatch, which is from the latest episode of This Week.

AJ Styles will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 610 North Clinton Ave. in Rochester, N.Y. on Tuesday, June 6th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

- Hip Hop group Migos, known for their hit #1 single Bad & Boujee, released a new song on their Soundcloud that is titled "To Hotty" that is an ode to former WWE wrestler Scotty 2 Hotty, which you can listen to below. This isn't the first time that they created a song referencing WWE stars as they once recorded a single titled "People's Elbow" as a tribute to The Rock.

