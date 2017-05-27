- WWE posted the preview above of The Rock's Baywatch, which is from the latest episode of This Week.
- Hip Hop group Migos, known for their hit #1 single Bad & Boujee, released a new song on their Soundcloud that is titled "To Hotty" that is an ode to former WWE wrestler Scotty 2 Hotty, which you can listen to below. This isn't the first time that they created a song referencing WWE stars as they once recorded a single titled "People's Elbow" as a tribute to The Rock.
