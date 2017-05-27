Back in 2004, The Undertaker teamed up with Eddie Guerrero to face JBL and Orlando Jordan in a house show tag match in Florence, Italy. After Undertaker got the pinfall on JBL, he walked around the ring - while talking to Eddie - and motioned to the back. A number of wrestlers (Big Show, Rey Mysterio, Hardcore Holly) headed to the ring to give Eddie hugs.
You can watch the events unfold in the video above, the sound does cut out from the :16 to 1:16 mark.
