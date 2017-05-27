Through her YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar, Cameron, spoke about the phone call when she was released from WWE and the time leading up to it.

"For the people who don't know, I wasn't happy with my position in WWE. I was coming to 'TVs' and I just wasn't doing anything. I know that I didn't have the best in-ring skills, because I was brought up early. I'm really honest about that, I can keep it one-thousand percent. I wanted to go back down to NXT. I'm like 'I know this may mean I might lose my spot. I know this may get me fired,' but I rather walk away knowing that I did everything I possibly can, than nothing at all and I walk away with regret."

Finding out she was let go from WWE:

"I get this 'ding' [on my phone] and Mark [Carrano, WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations] says 'Can you call me?' And I just knew, so I called him and he told me. It was shocking, but at the same time, that's just where we were. I'd given my all and things just weren't progress, so, it hit me, and I thanked him for my time. This is one experience I'm never ever going to forget, unfortunately, it's not a fairy tale ending."

If going after fans was potentially a reason she was let go:

"To this day, I still don't know if it's partially because when I stirred up all the stuff with [the] IWC. That was one of my tactics, to try and get stuff stirring to potentially have a storyline and I never asked, I never asked. I didn't want to know, because at that point what was done, was done. I never know to this day if it was that, mixed with everything that was already going on and my position with the company."

You can listen to Cameron's full comments in the video above.

