- Above is ROH's latest throwback match featuring The Young Bucks vs. Kevin Steen (Owens) and El Generico (Sami Zayn) from 2009.

- NJPW announced they will be holding a live US Press Conference open to fans and the media on June 30. It will be held at Marukai on 1740 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA 90248 at 4pm PST. Appearing will be all tournament participants, along with the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champions.

- Earlier today was night nine of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament. Here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches
* Hirai Kawato & Tomoyuki Oka def. Katsuya Kitamura & Shota Unino
* Taichi & TAKA Michinoku def. Jado & Will Ospreay
* Marty Scurll, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Yujiro Takahashi def. War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe), David Finlay & Jushin Thunder Liger
* EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito def. Dragon Lee, Juice Robinson, Ricochet & Satoshi Kojima

Tournament Matches (Block B)
* ACH def. El Desperado
* BUSHI def. Volador Jr.
* Ryusuke Taguchi def. Tiger Mask
* KUSHIDA def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Tetsuya Naito On John Cena And Brock Lesnar, Bullet Club Is 'Past Their Prime,' NJPW To The US
See Also
Tetsuya Naito On John Cena And Brock Lesnar, Bullet Club Is 'Past Their Prime,' NJPW To The US

Here are the standings after night nine:

Block A
Will Ospreay 8
Dragon Lee 6
Hiromu Takahashi 6
Ricochet 6
Taichi 6
Marty Scurll 6
Taka Michinoku 2
Jushin Thunder Liger 0

Block B
El Desperado 6
Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6
Ryusuke Taguchi 6
ACH 6
Tiger Mask IV 4
Volador Jr. 4
KUSHIDA 4
Bushi 4

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles