- Above is ROH's latest throwback match featuring The Young Bucks vs. Kevin Steen (Owens) and El Generico (Sami Zayn) from 2009.

NJPW announced they will be holding a live US Press Conference open to fans and the media on June 30. It will be held at Marukai on 1740 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA 90248 at 4pm PST. Appearing will be all tournament participants, along with the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champions.

- Earlier today was night nine of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament. Here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Hirai Kawato & Tomoyuki Oka def. Katsuya Kitamura & Shota Unino

* Taichi & TAKA Michinoku def. Jado & Will Ospreay

* Marty Scurll, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Yujiro Takahashi def. War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe), David Finlay & Jushin Thunder Liger

* EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito def. Dragon Lee, Juice Robinson, Ricochet & Satoshi Kojima

Tournament Matches (Block B)

* ACH def. El Desperado

* BUSHI def. Volador Jr.

* Ryusuke Taguchi def. Tiger Mask

* KUSHIDA def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Here are the standings after night nine:

Block A

Will Ospreay 8

Dragon Lee 6

Hiromu Takahashi 6

Ricochet 6

Taichi 6

Marty Scurll 6

Taka Michinoku 2

Jushin Thunder Liger 0

Block B

El Desperado 6

Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6

Ryusuke Taguchi 6

ACH 6

Tiger Mask IV 4

Volador Jr. 4

KUSHIDA 4

Bushi 4

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.