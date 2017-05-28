- Above is ROH's latest throwback match featuring The Young Bucks vs. Kevin Steen (Owens) and El Generico (Sami Zayn) from 2009.
- Earlier today was night nine of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament. Here are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches
* Hirai Kawato & Tomoyuki Oka def. Katsuya Kitamura & Shota Unino
* Taichi & TAKA Michinoku def. Jado & Will Ospreay
* Marty Scurll, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Yujiro Takahashi def. War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe), David Finlay & Jushin Thunder Liger
* EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito def. Dragon Lee, Juice Robinson, Ricochet & Satoshi Kojima
Tournament Matches (Block B)
* ACH def. El Desperado
* BUSHI def. Volador Jr.
* Ryusuke Taguchi def. Tiger Mask
* KUSHIDA def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Here are the standings after night nine:
Block A
Will Ospreay 8
Dragon Lee 6
Hiromu Takahashi 6
Ricochet 6
Taichi 6
Marty Scurll 6
Taka Michinoku 2
Jushin Thunder Liger 0
Block B
El Desperado 6
Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6
Ryusuke Taguchi 6
ACH 6
Tiger Mask IV 4
Volador Jr. 4
KUSHIDA 4
Bushi 4
