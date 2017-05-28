- Above, WWE showed footage of their tryout that was held in Dubai and it was dubbed "The most internationally diverse tryout ever."
"I'm willing to admit that SAnitY theme music may not be that good a hype song as 'Glorious.' He loves hockey. He's been talking about coming down to catch a game. ...Predators fans, do not be fooled by them using his music: He's a Red Wings fan. [Laughs] The lowest form of hockey fans known to mankind."
- Yesterday, Batista met up with Rey Mysterio at the Alamo City Comic Con. Mysterio wrote on his Instagram:
"Good seeing and catching up with one of the realest homies."
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.