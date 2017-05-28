- Above, WWE showed footage of their tryout that was held in Dubai and it was dubbed "The most internationally diverse tryout ever."

Yahoo Sports ran an article on Eric Young's love of hockey. He talked about becoming a Nashville Predators fan since he moved to Nashville, the Predators are headed to the Stanley Cup Finals to face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team typically uses Bobby Roode's "Glorious" theme during games, Young was asked about about the theme and Roode:

"I'm willing to admit that SAnitY theme music may not be that good a hype song as 'Glorious.' He loves hockey. He's been talking about coming down to catch a game. ...Predators fans, do not be fooled by them using his music: He's a Red Wings fan. [Laughs] The lowest form of hockey fans known to mankind."

- Yesterday, Batista met up with Rey Mysterio at the Alamo City Comic Con. Mysterio wrote on his Instagram:

"Good seeing and catching up with one of the realest homies."

"Good seeing and catching up with one of the realest homies."

