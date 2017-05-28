Jim Ross spoke to The A.V. Club on his past drug addiction, which you can see his full comments in the video above. Ross was asked about his autobiography, Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling, and if there was anything that Ross was surprised about including. Ross said:

"You're going to hear about my addiction to drugs. I was addicted to Ambien and Xanax, together, with Crown Royal. I was on Uranus, and Pluto, and Neptune, and everywhere else late at night. [Because] I had severe sleep apnea – and still do - I stopped breathing 99 times in an hour in a sleep test. So I wasn't in real great shape with that deal."

Breaking his addiction:

"Ambien is a temporary medication for insomnia. Temporary. Not ten years. …It's not a [revolutionary] story, it's eye-opening, and shows it can happen to anybody. It was like smoking, I just decided one day to quit smoking, and stopped. Done, I'm done."

Again, you can listen to Ross' full comments in the video above.

