- Above, Fine Brothers Entertainment (FBE) posted a "Celebs React" video, featuring a number of WWE Stars including: Rusev, Lana, Roman Reigns, Cass, Enzo, Alicia Fox, Titus O'Neil, and more. They play a "Flinch Challenge" while watching a number of videos, attempting not to react to each one. Chris Jericho, Lana, and Titus all tied for first, while Enzo flinched at pretty much every video. Fair warning to the squeamish: One of the videos is especially gross.

- While hanging out at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Summer Rae and Emma snapped a photo with rapper, Machine Gun Kelly. WWE fans rill remember Kelly from when Kevin Owens powerbombed him off the stage on Raw in 2015. While Summer Rae is cleared to return, she has yet to be on WWE TV. Emma is currently out with a shoulder injury, she is expected back in mid-June.

Today was in full #bloom at @rehablv with @machinegunkelly. Thanks to @stevekayelv for a great day! A post shared by ??Summer Rae?? (@daniellemoinet) on May 28, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

