- Above is WWE's latest Fury video featuring "16 times Superstars smashed through glass." The group includes: Triple H tossing Randy Orton out a house window, Goldberg spearing Chris Jericho, and Marty Jannetty trying to escape through a barbershop window, kidding, Shawn Michaels throws him through it.

- Today Seth Rollins turns 31 years old. Other birthdays include: Kamala (67), Mosh from the Headbangers (46), and Joseph Conners (30). WWE sent well wishes to Rollins via their Instagram:

Happy birthday to THE MAN, @wwerollins! #HappyBirthdayRollins

Steve Austin On Seth Rollins Needing To Work On His Character, Rollins Not Being 'All The Way Over'
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The group includes: Charlotte Flair, Carmella, The Miz, Naomi, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

4x. Licensing Expo 2017 @mandalaybay #DoitwithFlair @mattel

I did that. ???? Shoutout to @champssports for the fresh new kicks ???????? @champssports.womens ??????

This is me yelling.... Watch @espn @sportsnation today 4pm est #DefendTheLand

#wwebacklash thank you @iammikaze for coming through with this lit gear ??

Good luck tonight Shinny! Rest up, big night ahead! ?? #WWEBacklash @shinsukenakamura #ICONIC ??

