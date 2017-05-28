- Above is WWE's latest Fury video featuring "16 times Superstars smashed through glass." The group includes: Triple H tossing Randy Orton out a house window, Goldberg spearing Chris Jericho, and Marty Jannetty trying to escape through a barbershop window, kidding, Shawn Michaels throws him through it.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The group includes: Charlotte Flair, Carmella, The Miz, Naomi, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.