- Above is WWE's latest Fury video featuring "16 times Superstars smashed through glass." The group includes: Triple H tossing Randy Orton out a house window, Goldberg spearing Chris Jericho, and Marty Jannetty trying to escape through a barbershop window, kidding, Shawn Michaels throws him through it.

- Today Seth Rollins turns 31 years old. Other birthdays include: Kamala (67), Mosh from the Headbangers (46), and Joseph Conners (30). WWE sent well wishes to Rollins via their Instagram:

Happy birthday to THE MAN, @wwerollins! #HappyBirthdayRollins A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 28, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The group includes: Charlotte Flair, Carmella, The Miz, Naomi, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

4x. Licensing Expo 2017 @mandalaybay #DoitwithFlair @mattel A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on May 24, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

I did that. ???? Shoutout to @champssports for the fresh new kicks ???????? @champssports.womens ?????? A post shared by P R I N C E S S ?? M E L L A (@carmellawwe) on May 22, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

This is me yelling.... Watch @espn @sportsnation today 4pm est #DefendTheLand A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on May 19, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

#wwebacklash thank you @iammikaze for coming through with this lit gear ?? A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on May 21, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Good luck tonight Shinny! Rest up, big night ahead! ?? #WWEBacklash @shinsukenakamura #ICONIC ?? A post shared by Peyton Royce (@peytonroycewwe) on May 21, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.