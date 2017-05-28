- Comic Book Resource has a story here looking at an urban legend stating that Bret Hart didn't actually voice his character on The Simpsons from 1997. It included comments from The Hitman from a 2009 interview with The AV Club where Hart said that he did voice his character and explained why it didn't sound like him.

"They approached me about doing a voice as a wrestler, but not Bret Hart," Hardy told The AV Club. "It was the Mad Russian or something. I said, "I don't want to be the Mad Russian, I want to be Bret 'The Hitman' Hart!" We went back and forth for a while and they eventually said, very politely, "This is the way it's written, take it or leave it." I agreed, and flew down to FOX Studios. They had blocked off this huge chunk of time for my three lines, and were saying things like, "We need you more mad," "Okay, not quite that mad!" I did my lines about 100 times in two minutes! I went outside to wait for my limo that had gone to get gas, and I signed autographs and took pictures for 45 minutes. The guy that was in charge of my episode came up to me and said, "I had no idea you were this big of a star! If we haven't already started the artwork, we're going to draw you in as yourself." That's why the voice doesn't really sound like me, because I thought I was playing a crazy Russian!"

- Alexa Bliss, Enzo & Cass, The Hardy Boyz and Bray Wyatt will all be appearing at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia this week. The Hardys will be there on Thursday, Bray will be there on Friday while Enzo, Cass and Alexa will be appearing on Saturday. You can get more details at wizardworld.com.

- Bray Wyatt teased on Twitter a possible match with Matt Hardy over the weekend. You can check out Wyatt's exchange with Matt Hardy below:

At #ExtremeRules, in a week's time..



We finish off Sheamus & Cesaro in a #SteelCage.



For you two.... It's OVAH! pic.twitter.com/IBQLINQTpW — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 26, 2017

