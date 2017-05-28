- Comic Book Resource has a story here looking at an urban legend stating that Bret Hart didn't actually voice his character on The Simpsons from 1997. It included comments from The Hitman from a 2009 interview with The AV Club where Hart said that he did voice his character and explained why it didn't sound like him.
- Just a reminder that through the end of the day, you can save 30% off orders (with exclusions) at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SAVE30 at checkout.
- Alexa Bliss, Enzo & Cass, The Hardy Boyz and Bray Wyatt will all be appearing at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia this week. The Hardys will be there on Thursday, Bray will be there on Friday while Enzo, Cass and Alexa will be appearing on Saturday. You can get more details at wizardworld.com.
- Bray Wyatt teased on Twitter a possible match with Matt Hardy over the weekend. You can check out Wyatt's exchange with Matt Hardy below:
At #ExtremeRules, in a week's time..— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 26, 2017
We finish off Sheamus & Cesaro in a #SteelCage.
For you two.... It's OVAH! pic.twitter.com/IBQLINQTpW
@WWECesaro @MATTHARDYBRAND @WWEUniverse I call winner.....after Brock of course— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 27, 2017
@WWEBrayWyatt @WWECesaro @WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/7nOr7ZzQhF— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 27, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.