- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair attended his first Indianapolis 500 this weekend. WISH-TV 8 in Indianapolis caught up with Flair, as seen in the video above, and asked him how he came up with "Whooooo!"

"I heard Jerry Lewis say it in a song in 1974 and I've never stopped since," Flair said.

- The Rock responded to a report of his latest film, Baywatch, flopping at the box office, as seen below. The reporter then congratulated The Rock for The Fate of the Furious crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide this weekend. Baywatch is expected to finish the holiday weekend with $22 million and had a budget in the $60 - $65 million range. While it is far below estimates, as it was projected to open at around $40 million, it hasn't opened overseas yet and is expected to be profitable.

BREAKING! #Baywatch is a wipeout! Will open below projections w/ $30m domestic over the 4-day weekend! Cost: $60m+! pic.twitter.com/YJ2TtnYphI — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) May 27, 2017

@MovieMantz ???? Whaa? Who taught you economics? 35-45% of your budget in just one territory (US) is excellent. Our worldwide rollout begins next week. ???? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 28, 2017

@TheRock Much love & respect for you, brother! #FastAndFurious8 passed $1 BILLION overseas! Congrats on that! ?? — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) May 28, 2017

@MovieMantz Speaking of economics, Baywatch will soon cross the $1B mark... said no one. ?? Thx brother, back at ya and appreciate the luv ???? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 28, 2017

