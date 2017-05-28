- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair attended his first Indianapolis 500 this weekend. WISH-TV 8 in Indianapolis caught up with Flair, as seen in the video above, and asked him how he came up with "Whooooo!"

"I heard Jerry Lewis say it in a song in 1974 and I've never stopped since," Flair said.

- The Rock responded to a report of his latest film, Baywatch, flopping at the box office, as seen below. The reporter then congratulated The Rock for The Fate of the Furious crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide this weekend. Baywatch is expected to finish the holiday weekend with $22 million and had a budget in the $60 - $65 million range. While it is far below estimates, as it was projected to open at around $40 million, it hasn't opened overseas yet and is expected to be profitable.





