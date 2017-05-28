- Above is Seth Rollins' NXT debut back on June 27, 2012. Rollins eventually became the first NXT Champion by defeating Jinder Mahal in a tournament final and held the title for 133 days.

- WWE asked fans: "What is the most dangerous weapon in WWE?" As of this writing, the top five choices are: Barbed wired baseball bat (48 percent), Sledgehammer (18 percent), Ladder (8 percent), Steel chair (7 percent), and Kendo stick (5 percent). Coming in last was a trash can at one percent.

Jinder Mahal On Vince McMahon And John Cena Helping Him, When His Physical Transformation Started
- Earlier today, John Cena tweeted out a tease of coming back to WWE or as he put it, "Home." As of right now, Cena is not scheduled to be on WWE TV until the July 4 episode of SmackDown.


