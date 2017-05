Former UFC light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson finished off Glover Teixeira and proposed to his girlfriend Sunday night at UFC Fight Night 109. Gustafsson stopped Teixeira in the fifth round of their main event battle from Stockholm, Sweden.

Gustafsson and Teixeira were named "Fight of the Night" and each earned $50,000 for their efforts.

The co-main event was won by Volkan Oezdemir, who knocked out Misha Cirkunov in just 28 seconds. Other winners included Peter Sobotta, Omari Akhmedov, Nordine Taleb, Jack Hermansson, Pedro Munhoz, Trevor Smith, Joaquim Silva, Bojan Velickovic, Darren Till and Damir Hadzovic.

Velickovic and Hadzovic each picked up "Performance of the Night" bonuses.

Results are below:

* Alexander Gustafsson def. Glover Teixeira via KO (strikes) at 1:07 of Round 5

* Volkan Oezdemir def. Misha Cirkunov via KO (strikes) at :28 of Round 1

* Peter Sobotta def. Ben Saunders via TKO (knee) at 2:29 of Round 2

* Omari Akhmedov def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

* Nordine Taleb def. Oliver Enkamp via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Jack Hermansson def. Alex Nicholson via TKO (strikes) at 2:00 of Round 1

* Pedro Munhoz def. Damian Stasiak via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Trevor Smith def. Chris Camozzi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

* Joaquim Silva def. Reza Madadi via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Bojan Velickovic def. Nico Musoke via KO (strikes) at 4:37 of Round 3

* Darren Till def. Jessin Ayari via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Damir Hadzovic def. Marcin Held via KO (knee) at :07 of Round 3

