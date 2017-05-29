- Above is Shinsuke Nakamura taking on AJ Styles at Wrestle Kingdom 10. At the time, Styles was the IWGP Intercontinental Champion and their match helped propel this event to "Event of the Year" on many end-of-year awards in 2016. Nakamura would go on to defeat Styles and win the title.

- Night 10 of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament is completed, here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Shota Umino, Tomoyuki Oka & Volador Jr. def. ACH, Katsuya Kitamura & Tetsuhiro Yagi

* El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Hirai Kawato & Tiger Mask

* War Machine & David Finlay def. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Yujiro Takahashi

* BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito def. Juice Robinson, KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi & Satoshi Kojima

Tournament Matches (Block A)

* Ricochet def. TAKA Michinoku

* Dragon Lee def. Jushin Thunder Liger

* Taichi def. Will Ospreay

* Hiromu Takahashi def. Marty Scurll

Here are the current standings:

Block A

Will Ospreay 8

Dragon Lee 8

Hiromu Takahashi 8

Ricochet 8

Taichi 8

Marty Scurll 6

Taka Michinoku 2

Jushin Thunder Liger 0

Block B

El Desperado 6

Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6

Ryusuke Taguchi 6

ACH 6

Tiger Mask IV 6

Volador Jr. 6

KUSHIDA 6

Bushi 6

- NJPW announced on Twitter their upcoming June 11 event, Dominion, has sold out and only has a limited number of standing room tickets left. The card is showcasing two Wrestle Kingdom 11 rematches: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (IWGP Heavyweight Championship) and Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Intercontinental Championship). You can see the full card by clicking here.

