- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 video featuring weapons used during matches on past Extreme Rules PPVs. The video includes: John Cena using a steel chain on Brock Lesnar, Dean Ambrose showing his nunchucks mastery against Chris Jericho, and Daniel Bryan sending Kane through a flaming table.

- WWE continues to recognize Asuka's undefeated streak by putting out a new shirt. The shirt reads "...and still" at the top and "Undefeated" in the middle. In honor of Memorial Day, 10% of WWE Shop's proceeds will go to Hire Heroes USA.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.