- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 video featuring weapons used during matches on past Extreme Rules PPVs. The video includes: John Cena using a steel chain on Brock Lesnar, Dean Ambrose showing his nunchucks mastery against Chris Jericho, and Daniel Bryan sending Kane through a flaming table.
- WWE continues to recognize Asuka's undefeated streak by putting out a new shirt. The shirt reads "...and still" at the top and "Undefeated" in the middle. In honor of Memorial Day, 10% of WWE Shop's proceeds will go to Hire Heroes USA.
#AndStillUndefeated... all-new @WWEAsuka authentic tee now available at #WWEShop. #WWE #NXT #NXTTakeOverhttps://t.co/E26xk7VHFy pic.twitter.com/JXTp1KECzs— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 28, 2017
