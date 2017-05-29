- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 video featuring weapons used during matches on past Extreme Rules PPVs. The video includes: John Cena using a steel chain on Brock Lesnar, Dean Ambrose showing his nunchucks mastery against Chris Jericho, and Daniel Bryan sending Kane through a flaming table.

- Today, WWE Raw Star, Nia Jax, turns 32 years old. Other birthdays today include: Steve Corino (44), Pete Gas (47), Spice of the Nitro Girls (44), Brian Kendrick (38), and Hornswoggle (31).

Goldberg Responds To Asuka, Rock's New Movie Being Destroyed By Critics, Adam Cole Vs. Cody Rhodes
- WWE continues to recognize Asuka's undefeated streak by putting out a new shirt. The shirt reads "...and still" at the top and "Undefeated" in the middle. In honor of Memorial Day, 10% of WWE Shop's proceeds will go to Hire Heroes USA.


