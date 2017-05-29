Tonight's Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW takes place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina with the final hype for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

No other matches have been announced for tonight but WWE is focusing on the following points:

* Finn Bálor faces two diabolical Superstars in a Triple Threat Match

* Roman Reigns faces his former Shield "brother"

* Who attacked Enzo Amore?

* The Hardy Boyz get cagey

* Can Bayley go to the Extreme against Alexa Bliss?

