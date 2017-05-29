Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Ft. Pierce, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Brennan Williams

* Bianca Blair defeated Lacey Evans

* Sawyer Fulton was interviewed in the ring and said when he's ready, he's coming after SAnitY

* SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, Nikki Cross) defeated Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Demitrius Bronson and Ruby Riot when Nikki pinned Ruby

* Aleister Black defeated Riddick Moss

* Roderick Strong defeated Oney Lorcan

* Liv Morgan defeated Mary Kate

* Drew McIntyre and Lars Sullivan defeated NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Cezar Bononi in the main event

