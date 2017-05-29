Thanks to Freddie Holland for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Augusta, Georgia:
* Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins
* Rhyno, R-Truth and Curtis Axel defeated Goldust, Titus O'Neil and Elias Samson. Heath Slater was at ringside
* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson. Luke Gallows was at ringside
* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries
* Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt
