Thanks to Freddie Holland for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Augusta, Georgia:

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys retained over Cesaro & Sheamus, Enzo Amore

* Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins

* Rhyno, R-Truth and Curtis Axel defeated Goldust, Titus O'Neil and Elias Samson. Heath Slater was at ringside

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson. Luke Gallows was at ringside

* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries

* Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt

