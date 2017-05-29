Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Curtis Madden for sending in these results from this weekend's WWE live event in Greensboro:

* Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins

* Neville defeated Austin Aries. Neville had his feet on the ropes for the pin

* R-Truth, Curtis Axel & Rhyno defeated Goldust, Elias Samson & Titus O'neil

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

* Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Alicia Fox

* Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns was the scheduled main event. Samoa Joe interfered by attacking Reigns. Seth Rollins then came out to help Reigns. Seth grabbed the microphone and challenged Joe and Wyatt to a tag team match. Wyatt declined the challenge and the two started walking up the ramp. Rollins and Reigns attacked them and brought them back down to the ring and the match was on. Reigns pinned Wyatt after a spear.

