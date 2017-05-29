Thanks to Mark Chang for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Chattanooga, Tennessee:

* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English. English cut a promo and demanded another match

* Sin Cara defeated Aiden English

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn defeated WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler

* Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya in a Handicap Match

* Tye Dillinger defeated Baron Corbin

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over AJ Styles via disqualification

