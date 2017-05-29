Thanks to Mark Chang for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Chattanooga, Tennessee:
* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English. English cut a promo and demanded another match
* Sin Cara defeated Aiden English
* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn defeated WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler
* Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya in a Handicap Match
* Tye Dillinger defeated Baron Corbin
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over AJ Styles via disqualification
