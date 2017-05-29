Source: SportsKeeda

SportsKeeda recently interviewed Matt Sydal, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling. Below are a couple of highlights:

"No, it's different because I don't care about TV time. I see wrestling very different from other people. Maybe according to certain people, I've heard that as a commonality. I'll be honest; I never felt like I got a lack of time. Now they have their own TV show, and 205 Live didn't come out of nowhere. It's something WWE had been planning for ten years. You can't just make the show appear like that.

"They work hard to feature all their wrestlers, and they're trying to maximize the amount of money they can make out of everybody, which is what WWE does really well, and they've managed to turn that not only into their own feature, but they could possibly turn that into a brand which travels separately and earns WWE a fourth income. So it's in the best interest that they feature the cruiserweights. But sometimes there are the iconic people like Conor McGregor and George St. Pierre. You need the Bryan Danielsons, and Nevilles and even the bigger guys. What I'm saying is that there's no height or weight requirement to be an entertainer, and that's something that Austin Aries taught me when I was very young, and it shows right now with these incredible, eye-catching performers, and it's regardless of the height or weight, so that's my take on that."

What do you hope to achieve upon your return to Impact? Have you set any goals or are you taking it one step at a time?

"I do take it one step at a time, but I'm on my way to the path, and that path is leading me to my destiny. I've wanted to become X-Division Champion since I began wrestling. When that belt came out, it was MADE WITH MY NAME ON IT. That was the type of wrestling I wanted to embody. And I believe I've done that and carried the torch of the X-division even though I haven't been in the X-division since it debuted. Now is my chance to get the crown!"

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.