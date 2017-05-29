- Dave Meltzer noted in the most recent issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that booking in WWE is slow right now, which is why the company has been having so many multiple person matches. It was noted that the plans are for things to pick up in July and August for SummerSlam. While WWE has a creative direction for SummerSlam, they don't have a lot of ideas right now, so the multiple person matches are being used to fill in the time.

- Braun Strowman had a Memorial Day weekend message, which you can check out below:

Happy #memorialdayweekend #ImNotFinishedWithYou A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 28, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

