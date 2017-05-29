- Above is a preview for tonight's "Table For Three" on the WWE Network with Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes. The episode premieres after RAW goes off the air.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Bayley is too nice to defeat RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in the Kendo Stick on a Pole match at WWE Extreme Rules . As of this writing, 56% voted, "No. Bayley has it in her to do what it takes to win back the Raw Women's Title." The rest went with, "Yes. Alexa Bliss is right, Bayley doesn't know how to go "extreme.""

- The main event of last night's RAW live event in Augusta, Georgia saw Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeat Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe. WWE posted this post-match video of Rollins addressing Reigns going into their singles match on tonight's RAW and the Fatal 5 Way at Extreme Rules next Sunday. Rollins is confident that he will come out on top but says may the best man win.

