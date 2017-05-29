- Above is a preview for tonight's "Table For Three" on the WWE Network with Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes. The episode premieres after RAW goes off the air.
- The main event of last night's RAW live event in Augusta, Georgia saw Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeat Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe. WWE posted this post-match video of Rollins addressing Reigns going into their singles match on tonight's RAW and the Fatal 5 Way at Extreme Rules next Sunday. Rollins is confident that he will come out on top but says may the best man win.
.@WWERollins will set his friendship and respect aside when he faces @WWERomanReigns TONIGHT on @WWE #Raw. #WWEAugusta pic.twitter.com/G8tW2dUZPC— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2017
