- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features WWE Hall of Famers Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat. Charlotte Flair will be featured next week.

- The Bella Twins will be appearing on the June 5th episode of CW's "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" program. The synopsis reads like this:

"TAG TEAMING FOR LAUGHS - WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY WWE DIVA CHAMPIONS THE BELLA TWINS - Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode."

- Roman Reigns tweeted the following going into tonight's RAW main event against Seth Rollins:

