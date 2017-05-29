- After months of waiting, the "UpUpDownDown" Madden finals will be released on Friday, June 2nd. Xavier Woods' channel posted this promo for the finals, which will feature AJ Styles battling Seth Rollins.

- Mattel will be releasing the debut look of Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan or The Miz as an Elite Series action figure in the near future. WWE's website has a new poll asking fans which debut look should be immortalized as a figure - Bryan's 2010 look, Orton's 2002 look or Miz's 2006 look. Results will be revealed when the figure is announced.

- After attending Metallica earlier this month, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H brought their kids to the Zac Brown Band concert in New Hampshire last night. Triple H tweeted this photo with Brown:

Thank you @zacbrownband! What an amazing show...we all had a blast (kids included)!! @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/KvxEFRM8Zs — Triple H (@TripleH) May 29, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.