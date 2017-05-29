- After months of waiting, the "UpUpDownDown" Madden finals will be released on Friday, June 2nd. Xavier Woods' channel posted this promo for the finals, which will feature AJ Styles battling Seth Rollins.
- After attending Metallica earlier this month, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H brought their kids to the Zac Brown Band concert in New Hampshire last night. Triple H tweeted this photo with Brown:
Thank you @zacbrownband! What an amazing show...we all had a blast (kids included)!! @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/KvxEFRM8Zs— Triple H (@TripleH) May 29, 2017
