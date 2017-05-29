Source: Conversation With The Big Guy

On episode 39 of Conversation With The Big Guy, former WWE Superstar Ryback declared that independent professional wrestlers are ruining professional wrestling, weighed in on former WWE Champion Randy Orton's recent comments on independent professional wrestling, and he complained about professional wrestling gimmicks based around being a mark and his perceived overuse of the 'too sweet' hand gesture popularized by The Kilq.

According to Ryback, independent pro wrestlers are ruining the genre. While 'The Big Guy' says he ripped WWE Superstar John Cena over personal issues, he admitted that Cena does a good job of selling the basics.

"Independent [pro] wrestlers are ruining [pro] wrestling and it [has] carried over to WWE and Hunter and Vince have allowed it. It is much more controlled up there and it isn't to say every independent wrestler, and this is one thing I've ripped on Cena for personal things, but the one thing that he was really good at was selling the basics really well. One punch and sell it." Ryback reflected, "I think WWE shouldn't bring guys in there and push them that do that, but a lot of them tone it down when they get there because they realize it doesn't fly there and stuff. But they've allowed it to some extent on certain things and it's not good."

Ryback suggested that independent professional wrestlers are only harming themselves in the long run.

"These guys are killing it for themselves because it's going to shorten their careers. They're replacing one bump with five or six or seven bumps. And, like, you're stupid and that's the nicest way to say it. Like, you are throwing out the meaning of one bump for six or seven bumps that won't get the same reaction. And I think that's because guys don't know how to sell accordingly and the psychology is off."

Ryback claimed that many pro wrestlers neglect ring psychology because they have not been in a real fight.

"That's what [pro] wrestlers are doing now, they're saying 'f--k you' to the psychology because they've never been in a real fight." Ryback said, "if any of those f--king independent guys got punched in the mouth, and I don't mean that as a knock to independents, that's where I see a lot of it now because I'm there, and it's running rampant."

While one performer's fighting spirit is another pro wrestler's no-selling, Ryback averred that the problem with pro wrestling today is the lack of selling. 'The Human Wrecking Ball' went on to say that he agreed with Orton's comments on the indies "100%".

"It's awesome to do all that stuff, but the guys don't sell anything. That's the problem." Ryback added, "if you sold, you wouldn't have to do all that stuff. You're throwing out the selling. That's the big issue I find because selling slows everything down. You can have all the action and things, but you have to find different ways of getting there. It's not just doing every move in the book because everybody can learn every move."

See Also Randy Orton Rips Bully Ray And Takes Another Shot At Independent Wrestling, Bully Ray Replies

In Ryback's view, pro wrestling gimmicks based around being a mark are overdone and the 'too sweet' hand gesture is overused.

"Everybody in [pro] wrestling just, their gimmick being based around being a f--king mark and doing 'too sweets', I think it's ridiculous. I honestly think it's ridiculous. I really do. I don't get it." Ryback continued, "everyone's pretending to be f--king nWo and DX. I just think it's retarded, quite frankly."

Also, Ryback joked that he will return to WWE as a heel Triple H sycophant and throw out 'too sweets'.

"That'll be my big return to WWE when I align with Hunter. Jesus Christ. Corporate Big Guy, just throwing 'too sweets' out. 'I'm a f--king mark, guys. I sold out. I just want to kiss ass.'"

Wake up, it's listening time. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit Conversation With The Big Guy with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.