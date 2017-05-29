- Above is a new preview for FOX's American Grit reality competition, featuring host John Cena. The second season premieres Sunday, June 11th.
- Lana tweeted the following teaser as she prepares to make her WWE SmackDown in-ring debut in the near future:
Training hard for my debut match on #SDLive... like the Russian proverb says the slow & steady wins the race ???????? #RavishingRussian ?? pic.twitter.com/SeeJIlQg4i— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 28, 2017
