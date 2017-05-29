- Above is video of Charlotte Flair sending warm wishes to fans for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which runs through June 24th.
HEY!!!! A pretty cool announcement will be coming later on today before @WWE #RAW.....stay tuned!!— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) May 29, 2017
- Triple H is sending another custom WWE Title belt to another championship sports team this week. As seen below, The Game is sending a belt to CD Guadalajara for winning their 12th league title this past weekend:
Felicidades @Chivas!!— WWE Español (@wweespanol) May 29, 2017
Que empiece la celebración, #ADarLaVuelta! pic.twitter.com/TOrXy7GW5E
Congratulations @Chivas on winning the Mexican League…we've got something special to help you celebrate.— Triple H (@TripleH) May 29, 2017
¡Enhorabuena amigos! https://t.co/JmbWJMTHXx
