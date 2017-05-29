Austin Aries took to Twitter this evening and announced that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has put he and Jack Gallagher in a match against TJP and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville for tonight's RAW.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW from Greenville, South Carolina:

* Aries and Gallagher vs. Neville and TJP

* Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

* Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt

