- Above is a promo for this week's Fatal 5 Way on WWE SmackDown, featuring Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka to determine the Money In the Bank opponent for SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.
- There's speculation on WWE building to the possible in-ring return of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle after a new storyline kicked off on tonight's RAW with Corey Graves and Angle. Graves delivered information to Angle that Angle said could ruin him if it's true. Graves had left commentary to deliver the information to Angle after receiving a text message. He later returned to commentary and told Michael Cole that the situation was private. You can see photos and video from the angle below:
Where is @WWEGraves going? #RAW pic.twitter.com/vXJhaHD3Og— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2017
It appears #RAW announcer @WWEGraves has received some information about @RealKurtAngle that could..."ruin" him? pic.twitter.com/OrpZO2FeK3— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 30, 2017
.@WWEGraves seems to have found some scandalous information about @WWE #RAW General Manager @RealKurtAngle... pic.twitter.com/JpFnmu6IVo— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2017
"Corey, what was that all about?" - @MichaelCole— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 30, 2017
"Private." - @WWEGraves#RAW pic.twitter.com/lmPiYwUjUe
