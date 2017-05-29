- Above is a promo for Sunday's Kendo Stick on a Pole Match between Bayley and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Baltimore.

- We noted last week how The Revival were spotted walking backstage during a Sasha Banks interview. It turns out that this was not a botch as we were meant to see the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions in the background. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder made their RAW returns on tonight's show, their first appearances since Dash went down with a broken jaw. The background sighting was used to fuel speculation on The Revival attacking Enzo Amore backstage. Below are photos and a video from tonight's appearance by The Revival, who will be back in action on RAW soon:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.