- Above is video of Charly Caruso talking to Samoa Joe after his cheap RAW Triple Threat win over Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor. Joe knocks Charly and says all he did was use strategy, something every great General throughout history has used. Joe says a victory is a victory and regarding momentum, Joe says he has been undefeated since the Fatal 5 Way was announced and he's going into Extreme Rules as the most fatal man on RAW.

- While Goldust vs. R-Truth has not been announced for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the feud between the former Golden Truth partners was furthered on this week's RAW as Truth interrupted Goldust's latest promo on The Golden Age with a special presentation of his own. You can check out Truth's interruption below:

"I'm coming for you @Goldust, and I will strike down upon thee with great VENGEANCE and furious ANGER!" - @RonKillings #RAW pic.twitter.com/tTEWVD3ylv — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.