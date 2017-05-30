- As noted, Sasha Banks will be appearing on this week's WWE 205 Live as she and Rich Swann prepare to face Noam Dar and Alicia Fox at Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. In the Fallout video above, Sasha says Swann's RAW win over Dar was nothing compared to what will happen on Sunday and she's coming to 205 Live to have Swann's back.
2:05AM. Just crushed another late night workout. My 3rd today. Ready to compete on @WWE #SDLive. #PatientlyWaiting @shanemcmahon— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 30, 2017
- Roman Reigns tweeted the following after defeating Seth Rollins in the main event of last night's Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW. Rollins, Reigns, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe will do battle in a Fatal 5 Way this Sunday to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
As I said tonight, no one OWNS me. #ReignsVsRollins #Raw #BornToReign— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 30, 2017
