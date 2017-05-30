- As noted, Alberto El Patron and Paige said in late March that they were going to get married on March 29th. That didn't happen, and they later said that they were getting married in June. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the couple is now scheduled to get married in late July.

- ROH will start airing in India on DSPORT, the sports channel from Discovery Communications stable. The channel was launched this past February and reaches more than 70 million households in the country. (Thanks to Himanshu D)

- Spike TV in the U.K. once again aired the wrong episode of Impact Wrestling this past Friday. They revealed on Twitter yesterday that they will air the episode that was supposed to air last week this Friday, followed by the new episode.

We are investigating what went wrong with Friday's Impact to ensure that this does not happen again. 1/2 — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) May 28, 2017

We apologise for any disappointment this will have caused Impact fans. 2/2 — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) May 28, 2017

Apologies to #impactwrestling fans for Friday's scheduling error. We will be playing the episode this Friday (02/06/17) 1/2 — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) May 28, 2017

And the brand new episode. Friday night double-bill of #impactwrestling from 9pm 02/06/17 2/2 — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) May 28, 2017

