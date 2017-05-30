- Above is the preview video for NJPW's upcoming show Dominion, which takes place on June 11 and can be seen on NJPW World (about $9 a month to sign-up). It features two Wrestle Kingdom 11 rematches: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (IWGP Heavyweight Championship) and Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Intercontinental Championship).

- Night 11 of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament is completed, here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches
* Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) def. Dragon Lee & Shota Umino
* EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA def. Hirai Kawato, Juice Robinson & Ricochet
* War Machine & David Finlay defeat Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Yujiro Takahashi
* Bad Luck Fale, Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll) defeat CHAOS (Gedo, Kazuchika Okada & Will Ospreay

Tournament Matches (Block B)
* Tiger Mask def. El Desperado
* BUSHI def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Volador Jr. def. ACH
* KUSHIDA def. Ryusuke Taguchi

Here are the standings after night eleven:

Block A
Will Ospreay 8
Dragon Lee 8
Hiromu Takahashi 8
Ricochet 8
Taichi 8
Marty Scurll 6
Taka Michinoku 2
Jushin Thunder Liger 0

Block B
El Desperado 6
Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6
Ryusuke Taguchi 6
ACH 6
Tiger Mask IV 6
Volador Jr. 6
KUSHIDA 6
Bushi 6

- In response to fans saying The Young Bucks "don't sell" in their matches, Matt Jackson offered up a simple explanation on Twitter:


