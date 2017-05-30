- Above is the preview video for NJPW's upcoming show Dominion, which takes place on June 11 and can be seen on NJPW World (about $9 a month to sign-up). It features two Wrestle Kingdom 11 rematches: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (IWGP Heavyweight Championship) and Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Intercontinental Championship).

- Night 11 of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament is completed, here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) def. Dragon Lee & Shota Umino

* EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA def. Hirai Kawato, Juice Robinson & Ricochet

* War Machine & David Finlay defeat Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Yujiro Takahashi

* Bad Luck Fale, Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll) defeat CHAOS (Gedo, Kazuchika Okada & Will Ospreay

Tournament Matches (Block B)

* Tiger Mask def. El Desperado

* BUSHI def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Volador Jr. def. ACH

* KUSHIDA def. Ryusuke Taguchi

Here are the standings after night eleven:

Block A

Will Ospreay 8

Dragon Lee 8

Hiromu Takahashi 8

Ricochet 8

Taichi 8

Marty Scurll 6

Taka Michinoku 2

Jushin Thunder Liger 0

Block B

El Desperado 6

Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6

Ryusuke Taguchi 6

ACH 6

Tiger Mask IV 6

Volador Jr. 6

KUSHIDA 6

Bushi 6

- In response to fans saying The Young Bucks "don't sell" in their matches, Matt Jackson offered up a simple explanation on Twitter:

People complain we "don't sell." Um, maybe we're just way tougher than everyone else? — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) May 29, 2017

