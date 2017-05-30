After news of Sean Waltman's drug charges being dropped, Waltman spoke with TMZ Sports yesterday on the potential of him having to go to jail from a 2004 DUI and on Chyna's passing. You can see his full comments in the video above.

In regards to his 2004 warrant for a DUI, Waltman said:

"I didn't go through all of the steps that I should have gone through. ...That's something that I need to take care of and I might have to do a couple days in jail over it, who knows. If that's the case, that's the case, I want to get square with the house on everything."

Waltman also brought up Chyna's passing and was asked about how he's dealt with that loss:

"Her passing away, that really, really affected me, ya know? The thing is we never got a chance to reconcile, we never made peace with each other and it really bothers me now. 'Cuz it's something that would have happened, if she would have lived."

Sean Waltman also spoke on where he sees himself in 5-10 years. Again, you can see his full comments in the video above.

