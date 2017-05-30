Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:
* SmackDown Women's Title No. 1 Contender's Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to take place tonight
* Will Sami Zayn be back in action?
* Can anyone stop The Usos?
* WWE Money in the Bank momentum at stake
* Will Mahal avoid The Viper's fangs?
