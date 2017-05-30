- Above is video of Titus O'Neil holding a celebratory press conference for The Titus Brand with Apollo Crews following Titus' cheap win over Kalisto on RAW. Mike Rome, the only reporter to show up, asks Titus if his victory is questionable and it's all downhill from there. Titus says The Titus Brand is the hottest going right now and they will be announcing big news at next week's presser.

WWE has a new poll asking fans who has been attacking Enzo Amore on RAW - The Revival, Big Cass or a Superstar who has yet to be revealed. As of this writing, 59% went with Big Cass while 23% voted for another Superstar and 18% voted for The Revival.

- John Cena tweeted the following video to promote the new Tapout body spray. Cena wrote, "Defy the skeptics. Be Unstoppable. @Tapout body spray is now available at @Walmart!"

