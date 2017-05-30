Thanks to Trey Thompson for the following WWE live event results from last night's SmackDown live event in Macon, GA:

Fandango defeated The Colons

* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English. English cut a promo saying he wanted another match, which was answered by Sin Cara.

* Sin Cara defeated Aiden English in less than a minute

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn defeated WWE U.S. Champion Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler after Nakamura pinned Ziggler

* Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya in a handicap Match

* Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger with the "End of Days"

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over AJ Styles via disqualification after the Singh Brothers interfered

