Thanks to Trey Thompson for the following WWE live event results from last night's SmackDown live event in Macon, GA:
* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English. English cut a promo saying he wanted another match, which was answered by Sin Cara.
* Sin Cara defeated Aiden English in less than a minute
* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
* Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn defeated WWE U.S. Champion Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler after Nakamura pinned Ziggler
* Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya in a handicap Match
* Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger with the "End of Days"
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over AJ Styles via disqualification after the Singh Brothers interfered
