- Above is video from last night's "Table For 3" with Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes. Hayes talks about similar crowd reactions for John Cena and Roman Reigns. Hayes notes that officials always thought they should have turned Cena heel. Hayes goes on to praise Cena's longevity and says he would like to see Reigns vs. Cena.
- Corey Graves and Goldust are filming a special episode of Graves' "Superstar Ink" at Luke Gallows' Painted Gypsy Tattoo shop in Georgia today. Goldust and Gallows tweeted the following:
Pumped to shoot #SuperstarInk at Painted Gypsy Tattoo today! Catch it soon to https://t.co/m1X9mIPtGp @Goldust @WWEGraves #2Sweet— Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) May 30, 2017
Coming Soon: #SuperstarInk, starring yours truly. (Guest appearance by @wwegraves)@wwe @LukeGallowsWWE @paintedgypstatt #TooSweet ??— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) May 30, 2017
