- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Greenville, SC.

Can Austin Aries make Neville tap out at WWE Extreme Rules? Last night on Raw, Austin Aries shook the foundations of the Cruiserweight division – and, it appears, Neville –when he made the WWE Cruiserweight Champion tap out to The Last Chancery. Although the submission victory came in tag team competition, it proved that A-Double can indeed make The King of the Cruiserweights submit, giving the challegner an extraordinary mental advantage before their Submission Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Despite Aries' newfound psychological edge, he is still nursing a knee injury that he visibly favors, which provides a physical advantage for Neville. Regardless, A-Double will certainly use WWE 205 Live as a platform to remind The King of the Cruiserweights of his tap-out on Raw. How will Neville respond, and will he attempt to reassert his dominance before defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules?

- Former WWE Champion The Rock recently responded to a tweet from WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy and said he'll see the former NXT Tag Team Champion at the top one day. Below is their exchange:

Thx my man! Glad you loved the movie. Keep grinding hard and I'll see you at the top one day. @WWENXT @WWE #Baywatch?? https://t.co/cnrzEf1PtP — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017

