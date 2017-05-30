Sonjay Dutt deleted Low Ki at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Mumbai, India. It is Dutt's first title with the company since debuting in 2003.

Dutt had a stint with Impact Wrestling from 2012 - 2013. He turning to the company this past April to work as a producer and on-screen talent.

Dutt commented on winning the belt, writing on Twitter:

You can check out video of the celebration below:

Spoiler: Congrats To Sonjay Dutt for winning his 1st ever X-Division Title at the Impact Tapings in India. pic.twitter.com/Vag5BYbZVc — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) May 30, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.