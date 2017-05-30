Sonjay Dutt deleted Low Ki at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Mumbai, India. It is Dutt's first title with the company since debuting in 2003.

Dutt had a stint with Impact Wrestling from 2012 - 2013. He turning to the company this past April to work as a producer and on-screen talent.

Dutt commented on winning the belt, writing on Twitter:


You can check out video of the celebration below:


