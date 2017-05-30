Sonjay Dutt deleted Low Ki at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Mumbai, India. It is Dutt's first title with the company since debuting in 2003.
Dutt commented on winning the belt, writing on Twitter:
#IMPACTIndia day one.— SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) May 30, 2017
Amazing
You can check out video of the celebration below:
Spoiler: Congrats To Sonjay Dutt for winning his 1st ever X-Division Title at the Impact Tapings in India. pic.twitter.com/Vag5BYbZVc— Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) May 30, 2017
