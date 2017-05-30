- "Countdown to UFC 212" debuted over the weekend, and the preview show for Saturday's pay-per-view event is now available for online viewing. Featured are in-depth looks and interviews with main event fighters Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, along with Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Aldo and Holloway meet for the unified UFC featherweight title from Brazil.

- Ronda Rousey's return to the UFC remains a mystery, but the former female bantamweight champion is headed back to work. Rousey will be part of the revamped "Battle of the Network Stars" series on ABC beginning this June.

Rousey, who lost to Amanda Nunes last December in her first fight since dropping the title to Holly Holm in 2015, will be part of the series that spans 10 episodes. She will be a team captain along with DeMarcus Ware.

"If someone could go back in time and tell the 10-year-old me, glued to the television, watching Howard Cosell and all the biggest names in television running obstacle courses and playing tug of war, that someday he would be directly involved with Battle of the Network Stars, he would have said it was the coolest thing ever," host Mike Greenberg said. "Decades later, that's exactly how I feel."

The series debuts June 29 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

