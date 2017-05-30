As seen on tonight's WWE SmackDown, The New Day made their blue brand debuts after being switched over in the "Superstar Shakeup" early last month. As noted, the debut was delayed while Kofi Kingston recovered from an ankle injury.
Below is the updated MITB card:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
MITB Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.